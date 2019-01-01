About this product

While CBD dog treats are a great method of delivery, CBD Pet Spray can be added to any type of pet food or treat. It can also be sprayed directly into your pet’s mouth or water bowl. CBD Pet Spray may help relieve pain, provide a sense of calm, and support overall wellness in animals. It may also be helpful for animals with aggression disorders, previous traumas, cognitive issues, excessive vocalization and more. We want our customers to rest easy knowing that their furry friend is in good hands, that’s why our pet care products use non-toxic CBD oil for dogs and cats! INGREDIENTS pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (cbd), kosher grade vegetable glycerin ABOUT CBD Cannabidiol or Better known as CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa. Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive. This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs. CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.