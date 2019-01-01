 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. PET TREATS PIGS IN A BLANKET 100MG - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP CBD

PET TREATS PIGS IN A BLANKET 100MG - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP CBD

by EMPE USA

CBD packed Pig”s in a Blanket combine these two great flavors together to create a truly magnificent mixture. Beef, which is appetizing to your pampered pooch on its own, is wrapped in a golden outer layer of cheese that perfectly cradles the beefy center. With their chewy texture, Pig’s in a Blanket are the perfect snack for senior dogs, or dogs with tender gums. Your best friend with adore these cleverly concocted treats. CBD dog treats are designed for both large and small pets, and may be able to help aid in providing a sense of calm, relief of pain, and support for your animal’s overall health and wellness. CBD has also been reported as something that may be helpful for pets with aggressive disorders, previous traumas, cognitive issues, excessive vocalization and more. All of our pet treats contain non-toxic CBD oil for dogs!

We are the leading provider of fine quality, 100% organic CBD, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyle of today's consumers. Based in Florida, all of our products are harvested, tested, and manufactured in the United States. EMPE’s Hemp is 100% Natural, 99%+ Pure CBD manufactured in controlled, certified labs. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils, edibles and a full range of CBD products.