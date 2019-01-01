About this product

CBD packed Pig”s in a Blanket combine these two great flavors together to create a truly magnificent mixture. Beef, which is appetizing to your pampered pooch on its own, is wrapped in a golden outer layer of cheese that perfectly cradles the beefy center. With their chewy texture, Pig’s in a Blanket are the perfect snack for senior dogs, or dogs with tender gums. Your best friend with adore these cleverly concocted treats. CBD dog treats are designed for both large and small pets, and may be able to help aid in providing a sense of calm, relief of pain, and support for your animal’s overall health and wellness. CBD has also been reported as something that may be helpful for pets with aggressive disorders, previous traumas, cognitive issues, excessive vocalization and more. All of our pet treats contain non-toxic CBD oil for dogs!