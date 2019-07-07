 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PET TREATS STEAK 100MG - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP CBD

by EMPE USA

CBD dog treats are designed for both large and small pets, and may be able to help aid in providing a sense of calm, relief of pain, and support for your animal’s overall health and wellness. CBD has also been reported as something that may be helpful for pets with aggressive disorders, previous traumas, cognitive issues, excessive vocalization and more. All of our pet treats contain non-toxic CBD oil for dogs! INGREDIENTS Pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (cbd), Ground wheat, corn starch, water, wheat flour, ground yellow corn, corn syrup, glycerin, beef, animal fat (preserved with bha), geiatin, rice flour, soy flour, salt, natural flavor, titanium dioxide (artificial color), phosphoric acid, dried whey, potassium

sikgrrl

I am so happy to have purchased these CBD treats for my dog. EVERY SINGLE YEAR, my dog and I have to endure the fourth of July fireworks for 2 weeks before and after the holiday. EMPE CBD treats have been a saving grace for my basset/pitbull mix. He weighs 50ish lbs. and I have fed him 2 treats in the evening for the past week. ***Note*** the package I purchased had a recommended feeding dosage. It DID NOT have the mgs per treat. MATH: count treats in jar/100mg= 3.3 mg CBD per treat. My dog loves the treats and they settle his nerves for the evening when the fireworks cause him anxiety. I will continue to use the treats to help him deal with any anxiety or pain. hope this information helps.

We are the leading provider of fine quality, 100% organic CBD, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyle of today's consumers. Based in Florida, all of our products are harvested, tested, and manufactured in the United States. EMPE’s Hemp is 100% Natural, 99%+ Pure CBD manufactured in controlled, certified labs. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils, edibles and a full range of CBD products.