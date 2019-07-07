sikgrrl on July 7th, 2019

I am so happy to have purchased these CBD treats for my dog. EVERY SINGLE YEAR, my dog and I have to endure the fourth of July fireworks for 2 weeks before and after the holiday. EMPE CBD treats have been a saving grace for my basset/pitbull mix. He weighs 50ish lbs. and I have fed him 2 treats in the evening for the past week. ***Note*** the package I purchased had a recommended feeding dosage. It DID NOT have the mgs per treat. MATH: count treats in jar/100mg= 3.3 mg CBD per treat. My dog loves the treats and they settle his nerves for the evening when the fireworks cause him anxiety. I will continue to use the treats to help him deal with any anxiety or pain. hope this information helps.