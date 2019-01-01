 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Pod compatible JUUL GORILLA OG 200MG - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP CBD

Pod compatible JUUL GORILLA OG 200MG - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP CBD

by EMPE USA

Write a review
EMPE USA Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Pod compatible JUUL GORILLA OG 200MG - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP CBD

$20.00MSRP

About this product

INGREDIENTS 100% Natural Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate, Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings ABOUT CBD Cannabidiol or Better known as CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa. Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive. This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs. CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

EMPE USA Logo
We are the leading provider of fine quality, 100% organic CBD, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyle of today's consumers. Based in Florida, all of our products are harvested, tested, and manufactured in the United States. EMPE’s Hemp is 100% Natural, 99%+ Pure CBD manufactured in controlled, certified labs. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils, edibles and a full range of CBD products.