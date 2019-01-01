About this product

Embrace your inner vacation, and let this tropical blend brighten up your day while blessing your taste buds! Our isolate infused Tropical liquid combines the sweet nectar of guava, the insanely refreshing taste of papayas, and the subtle notes of orange citrus to make one amazing flavor. CBD vape oil is one of the best ways to incorporate CBD oil into your life. All of our pre-filled cartridges are filled with our proprietary isolate infused CBD oils, and are made using natural CBD hemp oil. INGREDIENTS 100% Natural Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate, Food Grade Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, and Flavorings ABOUT CBD Cannabidiol or Better known as CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa. Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive. This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs. CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.