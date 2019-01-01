About this product

Simply add a full dropper under your tongue and swallow! Hemp seed CBD oil has a lot of potential benefits as a nutritional supplement, as it has a 3-to-1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 essential fatty acids. This matches the balance required by the human body almost perfectly, and it makes tinctured hemp seed oils a great delivery method for CBD. INGREDIENTS Hemp Seed Oil , Natural Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate ABOUT CBD Cannabidiol or Better known as CBD is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa. Unlike THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, CBD is not psychoactive. This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs. CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.