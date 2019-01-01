 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. VEGAN GUMMY BEARS 750MG - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP CBD

About this product

The colorful jar of CBD Vegan Gummy Bears by Empe USA is one of the best options to promote wellness and avoid stress. Whether you want to chew our vegan gummies once in a while orÂ on a daily basis, they are designed to help relax and reduce pain without any addiction risks.Â is to a 100% organic Whether you’re committed to a vegan lifestyle or are just trying to eat a more organic diet, organic CBD gummy bears are a great option for everyone. Packed with flavor, these CBD gummies are made from organic ingredients . Each bite is sweet and CBD filled, making them a great option for dosing on-the-go. Where Sun State’s organic gummy bears differ from other vegan options is our inclusion of organic CBD hemp oil, designed to promote a sense of calm and overall wellness. Our vegan CBD gummies are made with ingredients derived from organic CBD hemp oil and are perfect for on-the-go, convenient dosing. Make your life a little more sweet by adding Sun State CBD Gummies to your diet! NO GMO Organic Vegan INGREDIENTS OurÂ Cbd Vegan Gummy Bears are legally made in Florida. We take special care to use the finest organic quality ingredients that contain no artificial flavoring or coloring: Organic cannabidiol, organic evaporated cane juice, organic corn syrup, organic white grape juice concentrate, pectin sodium citrate, citric acid, ascorbic acid, natural flavors, colors added (including annatto, turmeric, grape juice concentrate, red fruit juice concentrate). Check also our Vegan CBD Gummy Worms.

About this brand

We are the leading provider of fine quality, 100% organic CBD, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyle of today's consumers. Based in Florida, all of our products are harvested, tested, and manufactured in the United States. EMPE’s Hemp is 100% Natural, 99%+ Pure CBD manufactured in controlled, certified labs. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils, edibles and a full range of CBD products.