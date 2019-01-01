 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. VEGAN GUMMY BEARS 750MG - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP OIL GUMMIES

VEGAN GUMMY BEARS 750MG - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP OIL GUMMIES

by EMPE USA

$44.90MSRP

Packed with flavor, these hemp oil gummies are made from organic ingredients and contain no artificial flavoring or coloring. Each bite is sweet and hemp oil filled, making them a great option for dosing on-the-go. Where EMPE’s organic gummy bears differ from other vegan options is our inclusion of organic hemp oill, designed to promote a sense of calm and overall wellness. Our vegan hemp oil gummies are made with ingredients derived from organic hemp oil and are perfect for on-the-go, convenient dosing. Make your life a little more sweet by adding hemp oil Gummies to your diet

We are the leading provider of fine quality, 100% organic CBD, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyle of today's consumers. Based in Florida, all of our products are harvested, tested, and manufactured in the United States. EMPE’s Hemp is 100% Natural, 99%+ Pure CBD manufactured in controlled, certified labs. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils, edibles and a full range of CBD products.