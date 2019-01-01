About this product

Looking for a vegan-friendly way to try hemp oil gummies? Our organic Fruit Slices are the perfect option! With five different fruity flavors, our organic Fruit Slice hemp oil gummies provide refreshing, different flavors and pure cannabidiol with each chewy bite. Fruit Slice hemp oil gummies are a great option for portable snacking. Where Sun State gummy candies differ from traditional gummy candies is our inclusion of organic hemp oil, as well as a variety of other ingredients designed to help promote a sense of calm and overall wellness. Our vegan hemp oil gummies are made with ingredients derived from organic hemp oil hemp oil and are perfect for on-the-go, convenient dosing. Make your life a little more sweet by adding Empe hemp oil Gummies to your diet!