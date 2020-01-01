 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ghost Pie

Ghost Pie

by Empire

Write a review
Empire Cannabis Flower Ghost Pie

About this product

This spooky Hybrid strain will leave you feeling relaxed, euphoric, and sleepy. A great way to unwind after a long day! Expect earthy, sweet, and citrus flavors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Empire Logo