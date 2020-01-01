 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Hemp CBD Oil 1800 mg Mint

Hemp CBD Oil 1800 mg Mint

by Empire Hemp Co. LLC

Write a review
Empire Hemp Co. LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hemp CBD Oil 1800 mg Mint
Empire Hemp Co. LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hemp CBD Oil 1800 mg Mint
Empire Hemp Co. LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hemp CBD Oil 1800 mg Mint

$99.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil starts with select NY grown hemp flowers. We then extract the cannabinoids and terpenes with our in-house CO2 extraction system to create a beautiful amber high CBD extract. Finally, we infuse this rich oil into organic MCT coconut oil to create a golden colored flavorful CBD oil. Specs: Available in three strengths: 600 mg / 1200 mg /1800 mg Two available flavors: Raw Unflavored / Mint Easy to open 30 ml dropper bottle Made with pesticide-free NY grown hemp, grown by our local farmer friends Completely non-psychoactive, with less than 0.3% THC Organic MCT Oil rich in fatty acid Omega 3, B complex vitamins Ingredients: Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic MCT oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Empire Hemp Co. LLC Logo
Since 2017, Empire Hemp Co. has been committed to creating the highest quality hemp products for your health, healing, and well-being. We believe that using the finest ingredients available is essential to creating effective hemp CBD topical and hemp CBD oil. Each of our products are handcrafted with care using both organic ingredients and pesticide free naturally grown NY hemp.