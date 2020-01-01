About this product

When we added lemongrass essential oil to this salve, we never expected to hear the phrase “It smells so good, I want to eat it!” over and over again. The fresh lemon scent is reminiscent of a lemon sucker, but please, do not eat it! We formulated this salve with lemon balm for its strong anti-inflammatory and antiviral action that helps soothe skin and promotes healing. Specs: Available in two strengths: 400 mg / 800 mg Durable and portable screw-top tin container: 1 oz / 2 oz Made with pesticide-free NY grown hemp, grown by our local farmer friends All organic ingredients Completely non-psychoactive, with less than 0.3% THC. Why We Love It: We’ve received tons of positive feedback that our Lemon Balm CBD Salve brings relief to conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, cold sores, shingles, and herpes. Apply topically as often as needed to ease symptoms. Ingredients: Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, organic beeswax, lemon balm, lemongrass, calendula, eucalyptus, peppermint