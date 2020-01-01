 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Lemon Balm Hemp CBD Salve 2oz 800mg

Lemon Balm Hemp CBD Salve 2oz 800mg

by Empire Hemp Co. LLC

About this product

When we added lemongrass essential oil to this salve, we never expected to hear the phrase “It smells so good, I want to eat it!” over and over again. The fresh lemon scent is reminiscent of a lemon sucker, but please, do not eat it! We formulated this salve with lemon balm for its strong anti-inflammatory and antiviral action that helps soothe skin and promotes healing. Specs: Available in two strengths: 400 mg / 800 mg Durable and portable screw-top tin container: 1 oz / 2 oz Made with pesticide-free NY grown hemp, grown by our local farmer friends All organic ingredients Completely non-psychoactive, with less than 0.3% THC. Why We Love It: We’ve received tons of positive feedback that our Lemon Balm CBD Salve brings relief to conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, cold sores, shingles, and herpes. Apply topically as often as needed to ease symptoms. Ingredients: Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, organic beeswax, lemon balm, lemongrass, calendula, eucalyptus, peppermint

About this brand

Since 2017, Empire Hemp Co. has been committed to creating the highest quality hemp products for your health, healing, and well-being. We believe that using the finest ingredients available is essential to creating effective hemp CBD topical and hemp CBD oil. Each of our products are handcrafted with care using both organic ingredients and pesticide free naturally grown NY hemp.