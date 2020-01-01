 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Muscle and Joint CBD Salve 2oz 800mg

by Empire Hemp Co. LLC

Say goodbye to your over the counter pain relief creams. The new version of our top-rated full-spectrum Muscle & Joint CBD Salve is stronger and better than ever! With more than double the CBD, this salve offers smooth fast-acting dependable relief. Made with the best all natural ingredients to ensure the best quality Available in two strengths: 400 mg / 800 mg Durable and portable screw-top tin container: 1 oz / 2 oz Made with pesticide-free NY grown hemp, grown by our local farmer friends All organic ingredients Completely non-psychoactive, with less than 0.3% THC. Why We Love It: Whether it’s golf, yoga, cycling or walking, the fast-acting reliability of our Muscle and Joint CBD Salve makes any activity more enjoyable. Apply before and after any exercise for better performance and quicker recovery. Ingredients: Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, organic beeswax, camphor, arnica, eucalyptus, peppermint

About this brand

Since 2017, Empire Hemp Co. has been committed to creating the highest quality hemp products for your health, healing, and well-being. We believe that using the finest ingredients available is essential to creating effective hemp CBD topical and hemp CBD oil. Each of our products are handcrafted with care using both organic ingredients and pesticide free naturally grown NY hemp.