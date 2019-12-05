3KidMom
on December 5th, 2019
Very good quality product and strength for everyday use.
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Manufactured in an approved CDPHE facility using cGMP and ISO-9001 processes. Extracted from US grown and cultivated non-GMO industrial hemp. Full Spectrum Oil Refined using SuperCritical CO2 Extraction. Third-party laboratory tested for purity and consistency in dosages. No artificial flavorings or additives. Natural hemp flavor that easily mixes with your favorite drinks
on December 5th, 2019
500mg. A great way to start my day. Very consistent quality. Fast and free shipping.
on December 4th, 2019
Very well known manufacturer. Great reseller. Very low price. Free shipping. What's not to like!