1:1 Empower® Topical Relief Oil (Black Label) 30mL

by Empower BodyCare

About this product

A synergistic blend of the highest quality essential oils and carrier oils infused with organically grown cannabis. Quickly absorbed into the skin, Empower® Topical Relief Oil can be conveniently carried and discreetly applied when desired, providing aromatherapeutic, anti-inflammatory and pain relieving benefits whenever necessary.* PUT IT WHERE IT HURTS 1:1 THCA/CBD Ratio Scent Profile: Lavender, Bergamot, and Wintergreen. Available in two sizes: 9ml and 30ml.

3 customer reviews

mibz1124

I've been on pain management for years I still suffer I'm trying to get off of the pharmaceutical and so far this is the only stuff that has actually given me relief. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼😊

C-R-S

This IS the only topical oil that works. Tried of trying every oil on the market , Then just buy this one because it's the real deal.. I only wish they could ship to Cali. By the way make sure you get the black label one .

sntb

This is probably the most effective topical product I have used, and I tend to apply to cramping upper back muscles. The packaging, however, leaves something to be desired, the roller ball it uses is less than optimal. Plus it is pretty pricey. Overall though, I will be going back for more.

About this brand

At Empower, our mission is to provide high quality, effective, plant-based alternatives to pharmaceuticals. Empower BodyCare is a woman-owned company offering sustainably sourced, highly effective topical products for those suffering from pain, inflammation and skin conditions. With both a hemp (CBD-only) line and cannabis-infused (1:1 THCA:CBD) line of body care products, Empower has won multiple awards and received both local and national acclaim. Empower products are: Vegan | Non-Toxic | Non-GMO | Non-Intoxicating | Paraben Free | Sustainably Sourced Ingredients | No Synthetic Scents.