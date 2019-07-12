mibz1124
on July 12th, 2019
I've been on pain management for years I still suffer I'm trying to get off of the pharmaceutical and so far this is the only stuff that has actually given me relief. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼😊
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A synergistic blend of the highest quality essential oils and carrier oils infused with organically grown cannabis. Quickly absorbed into the skin, Empower® Topical Relief Oil can be conveniently carried and discreetly applied when desired, providing aromatherapeutic, anti-inflammatory and pain relieving benefits whenever necessary.* PUT IT WHERE IT HURTS 1:1 THCA/CBD Ratio Scent Profile: Lavender, Bergamot, and Wintergreen. Available in two sizes: 9ml and 30ml.
on July 12th, 2019
I've been on pain management for years I still suffer I'm trying to get off of the pharmaceutical and so far this is the only stuff that has actually given me relief. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙏🏼😊
on June 16th, 2019
This IS the only topical oil that works. Tried of trying every oil on the market , Then just buy this one because it's the real deal.. I only wish they could ship to Cali. By the way make sure you get the black label one .
on September 14th, 2018
This is probably the most effective topical product I have used, and I tend to apply to cramping upper back muscles. The packaging, however, leaves something to be desired, the roller ball it uses is less than optimal. Plus it is pretty pricey. Overall though, I will be going back for more.