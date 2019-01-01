 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Wildberry Rose Hard Candies 100mg 20-pack

Wildberry Rose Hard Candies 100mg 20-pack

by Encore Edibles

We find great joy in the craftsmanship of our culinary endeavors. Our skilled artisans create inspiring, distinctive, handcrafted delicious edibles using non-industrialized methods, that inspire a life full of curiosity. Encore Edibles are non-GMO, pesticide free and lab-tested for potency and purity.

Another non-GMO, pesticide-free product, Encore Company also undergoes stringent lab testing for purity and potency. These handcrafted, culinary-designed products are sure to please. Try Black Cherry Granola, Gummies or Sweet Stones Hard Candies for a sweet treat to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.