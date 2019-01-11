 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hemp Herbals 4PAWS

by HBN Endless Possibilities

$39.95MSRP

About this product

Herbals 4Paws Our Kentucky grown, farm fresh full-spectrum CBD oil is naturally rich in phytocannabinoids, terpenes, omegas 3, 6 & 9, flavonoids, and other nutrients. Hemp Herbals Drops have a deep green color and robust, natural & fresh flavor; you can taste the goodness in every drop. * 5mg CBD Per Serving * Full Spectrum Whole Plant, No Isolates * High Absorption Sublingual Delivery System INGREDIENTS: Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Plant Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract

BellaLuci

I use this everyday for my house beagle who is 7 and he loves it straight from the dropper or a few drops added to his treat of the day! Perfect to keep him healthy! Great for medium and smaller dogs and cats too. I also have a very high strung, nervous Australian Shepherd and use this or the "people" Hemp Herbals 500mg Natural as his weight is 70 pounds. It has helped him even out his temperment and keep him much calmer and happier. This definitely makes me happier as well! A big plus to have when it's grooming time, thunderstorms or I am expecting company. Highly recommend! Also, the price given on this site is only available via an independent distributor who can give you a wholesale site to order from where you'll also receive an automatic 5% new customer discount on your entire purchase. They may also have a one time $25 off gift code to give you to use in the checkout cart. The retail site price is $39.95

About this brand

All Natural and Organic, our products are proudly manufactured in the USA following current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and we've taken the extra step to display our 3rd-party batch testing on our website. Each product's test results include a separate analysis for the cannabinoid profile, potential microbial life, mold, heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides/herbicides/insecticides, so when you consume any of our hemp products you can know what's actually in it. Independent, 3rd-party lab test results below show that our CBD oil is... * Free of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides * Extracted from hemp grown using organic, non-GMO seeds * Grown outdoors in Kentucky soil * Independently tested using the highest quality standards and control * Created using the full-spectrum cannabis plant * Extracted using a subcritical C02 method instead of harsh solvents. CO2 is a much healthier choice than other potential solvents and is "generally regarded as safe" (GRAS) by the FDA. * Overseen by our agricultural partner's in-house team of scientists, researchers, product developers, and professors who work at the universities in Kentucky. * Extracted from hemp dried using a proprietary fresh-lock drying system developed by our agricultural partners that basically eliminates all of the molds and pathogens that can happen due to flash processing. This means all phytochemicals are intact when the consumer receives the end product. Downloadable copies of our third-party lab results can be found at http://hbnaturals.com/documentation.asp