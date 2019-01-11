BellaLuci
on January 11th, 2019
I use this everyday for my house beagle who is 7 and he loves it straight from the dropper or a few drops added to his treat of the day! Perfect to keep him healthy! Great for medium and smaller dogs and cats too. I also have a very high strung, nervous Australian Shepherd and use this or the "people" Hemp Herbals 500mg Natural as his weight is 70 pounds. It has helped him even out his temperment and keep him much calmer and happier. This definitely makes me happier as well! A big plus to have when it's grooming time, thunderstorms or I am expecting company. Highly recommend! Also, the price given on this site is only available via an independent distributor who can give you a wholesale site to order from where you'll also receive an automatic 5% new customer discount on your entire purchase. They may also have a one time $25 off gift code to give you to use in the checkout cart. The retail site price is $39.95