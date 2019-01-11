BellaLuci
on January 11th, 2019
This is my current product in my preference, the natural unflavored. After trying many different brands and price ranges, for my needs and budget this fits. Quality is consistent, verification for every batch with QR lot codes on each bottle purchaced. No low quality filler oils so you're getting a whole plant, full spectrum oil. For the flavored varieties, only the best quality, theraputic grade essential oils are used not only to add flavor but those chosen also act as a booster to the CBD itself. I began with the 500mg then found it more cost effective to purchase the 1000mg as I can take less getting more value per drop. The price given here of $129.95 is only available via distributors that are willing to give you their wholesale price link or directly purchaced from them. The regular retail site cost is $149.95. I am very pleased!