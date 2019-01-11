 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kentucky grown, farm fresh full-spectrum CBD oil is naturally rich in Terpenes, Omega-3, Omega-6, and Omega-9 Essential Fatty Acids. * 1148.4mg CBD per 1-ounce bottle * 0.108% THC by weight * Approximately 900 drops per 1-ounce bottle * 1.276mg of CBD per drop * Full Spectrum Whole Plant * High Absorption Sublingual Delivery System * Naturally Rich in Phytocannabinoids, Chlorophyll, and Terpenes INGREDIENTS: Natural Flavour - Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Plant Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract Mint Flavour - Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Plant Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract, Copaifera officinalis (Copaiba) Essential Oil, Mentha piperita (Peppermint) Essential Oil Spice Flavour - Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Plant Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Extract, Copaifera officinalis (Copaiba) Essential Oil, Citrus sinensis (Orange, sweet) Essential Oil, Eugenia caryophyllata (Clove Bud) Essential Oil, Cinnamomum zeylanicum (Cinnamon Bark) Essential Oil

BellaLuci

This is my current product in my preference, the natural unflavored. After trying many different brands and price ranges, for my needs and budget this fits. Quality is consistent, verification for every batch with QR lot codes on each bottle purchaced. No low quality filler oils so you're getting a whole plant, full spectrum oil. For the flavored varieties, only the best quality, theraputic grade essential oils are used not only to add flavor but those chosen also act as a booster to the CBD itself. I began with the 500mg then found it more cost effective to purchase the 1000mg as I can take less getting more value per drop. The price given here of $129.95 is only available via distributors that are willing to give you their wholesale price link or directly purchaced from them. The regular retail site cost is $149.95. I am very pleased!

All Natural and Organic, our products are proudly manufactured in the USA following current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and we've taken the extra step to display our 3rd-party batch testing on our website. Each product's test results include a separate analysis for the cannabinoid profile, potential microbial life, mold, heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides/herbicides/insecticides, so when you consume any of our hemp products you can know what's actually in it. Independent, 3rd-party lab test results below show that our CBD oil is... * Free of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides * Extracted from hemp grown using organic, non-GMO seeds * Grown outdoors in Kentucky soil * Independently tested using the highest quality standards and control * Created using the full-spectrum cannabis plant * Extracted using a subcritical C02 method instead of harsh solvents. CO2 is a much healthier choice than other potential solvents and is "generally regarded as safe" (GRAS) by the FDA. * Overseen by our agricultural partner's in-house team of scientists, researchers, product developers, and professors who work at the universities in Kentucky. * Extracted from hemp dried using a proprietary fresh-lock drying system developed by our agricultural partners that basically eliminates all of the molds and pathogens that can happen due to flash processing. This means all phytochemicals are intact when the consumer receives the end product. Downloadable copies of our third-party lab results can be found at http://hbnaturals.com/documentation.asp