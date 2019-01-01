About this product
Each bottle contains 300mg CBD A single drop contains 1mg CBD Total drops: 300 Organic certification No preservatives, artificial colors Vegan, Gluten free, non-GMO (80%) Hemp seed oil: Omega 3(1,2g), Omega 6 (4g), Vitamin E: 8mg Phytocannabinoids: 3% CBD (Cannabidiol) and also low concentrations of (CBC, CBG, CBN) *Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of the hemp plant. Terpenes (aromatic oils found in hemp plants): Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene and Humulene. Other natural molecules: Cannabis plant waxes, alkanes, nitrogenous compounds, amino acids, aldehydes, ketones, flavonoids, glycosides, vitamins, pigments, water, co-factors and co-nutrients
