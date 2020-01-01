About this product
CBD administered topically is absorbed directly through the skin. Contains: CBD (cannabidiol), Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citral, Vanilla, Vitamin E. A soothing, all natural, organic skincare product for instant relief from irritation, excessive dryness and broken skin. Hemp Salve is also a perfect treatment for the sensitive skin of your face and neck. ANTIOXIDANT Rich in antioxidants like CBD (Cannabidiol), Vitamin C and E, Endoca Hemp Salve protects against environmental damage, making it an ideal barrier cream. Organic highest quality natural oils and butters protect skin in wintertime.
