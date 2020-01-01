About this product
100ml contains 1500mg of CBD A luxuriant, protective and moisturizing, hemp body cream, supercharged with the powerful antioxidant CBD, and a host of 100% natural, organic, food grade ingredients. CBD administered topically is absorbed directly through the skin. Contains: CBD, Shea Butter, Palm Oil, Cocoa Seed Butter, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Coconut Oil, Root Starch, Vanilla, Beeswax,Vitamin E The ultra moisturizing and nourishing combination of shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut oil and hemp seed oil will leave your skin silky smooth and soft, while replenishing any moisture lost through everyday wear and tear. ANTIOXIDANT Protects your whole body against the damage caused by free radicals. ANTI-SEBORRHOEIC Useful in treating seborrheic dermatitis and mild dermatitis. If you are tired of itchy, red skin, this is definitely a very good solution. SKIN CONDITIONING Provides the skin with the natural lipids it needs. It reduces evaporation and thus increases the moisture content of the skin. SKIN PROTECTING Rich in antioxidants like CBD (Cannabidiol), Vitamin C and E, Hemp Whipped Body Butter protects against environmental damage, making it an ideal barrier cream. The organic, highest quality natural oils and butters protect skin in wintertime.
