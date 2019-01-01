About this product
A single drop of 15% Raw Hemp Oil contain: 5mg CBDa+CBD Total drops: 300 Organic certification No preservatives, artificial colors Vegan, Gluten free, non-GMO (50%) Hemp seed oil: Omega 3 (0.75g), Omega 6 (2.5g), Vitamin E: 5mg Phytocannabinoids: 15% (1500mg) CBDa+CBD also low concentrations of (CBC, CBG, CBN) *Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of the hemp plant. Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene and Humulene. Terpenes (aromatic oils found in hemp plants): Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene and Humulene. Other natural molecules: Cannabis plant waxes, alkanes, nitrogenous compounds, amino acids, aldehydes, ketones, flavonoids, glycosides, vitamins, pigments, water, co-factors and co-nutrients.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.