Endoca makes products from certified organic Cannabis (Hemp) plants, grown and cultivated without herbicides or pesticides. We have our own seed bank and breeding program, we don’t just grow the plants ourselves but also harvest and process them under very strict Endoca quality control programs. Besides that, we use equipment we have built ourselves as hemp has long been forgotten and everything has had to be reinvented. Being kind to the environment is extremely important to us, thus our harvesters run on waste oil from the food industry. Our production methods are also clean as we use CO2 from the air you breath and do not require the use of chemicals or solvents. This allows us to attain an exceptionally high level of purity in our hemp oils. Your health and the health of the environment are our first priorities. Anything leftover from production we use as cattle food as it contains small amounts CBD and reduces the need for the use of antibiotics. Any waste we can’t make use of is converted into biogas, which can be used to make electricity or heating. We are working hard on the establishment of a sustainable village surrounding our manufacturing site that’s 100% sustainable and independent, a place where organic food is grown and everything we need is produced in the village. We’ll go further than just being ‘organic’ – real permaculture principles are being implemented to ensure maximum sustainability. We are currently developing our own packaging using hemp fibers to reduce pollution caused by paper and the plastic production processes. The inks and dyes we use will also be completely natural products. Our next big step will be the use of solar energy as a sustainable source of electricity for our facility. We want to prove that 100% sustainable practices work, and we want you to join us in our quest to make the world a healthier place.