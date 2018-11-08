 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Chronic Relief Balm: Warming

Chronic Relief Balm: Warming

by EndoCanna

Skip to Reviews
5.01
EndoCanna Topicals Balms Chronic Relief Balm: Warming

Learn More

About this product

Soothe your aches and pains with EndoCanna’s signature warming Chronic Relief Balm. Our warming balm is the perfect topical treatment for sore muscles and joint pain.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

AJ-B

I have arthritic pain in my thumbs and wrists. This is an amazing source of non narcotic pain relief!

About this brand

EndoCanna Logo
To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.