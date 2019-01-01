About this product

EndoCanna’s distillate syringe allows for various distillate application techniques. Distillate oil is among the purest form of cannabis extracts, and EndoCanna’s propietary refinement process makes it one of the cleanest oils on the market. We use thin film short path distillation to isolate and produce a single compound THC oil. This allows us to distill at a lower temperature, and prevents the scorching of cannabinoids.