 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Hemp Seed Oil Tincture: 1:1

Hemp Seed Oil Tincture: 1:1

by EndoCanna

Write a review
EndoCanna Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Hemp Seed Oil Tincture: 1:1

About this product

It's nature's most balanced oil. Gluten free, lactose free & sugar free. A complete source of all twenty known amino acids, including the nine essential amino acids (EAA’s) our bodies cannot produce. Hemp seed oil contains the perfect ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 at 3:1, which science has shown to support heart health and promote cardiovascular function. It also reduces cholesterol, blood pressure, and the likelihood of coronary heart disease. Omega-3 is essential to brain development, immune system function and mood regulation.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

EndoCanna Logo
To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.