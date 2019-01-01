About this product

It's nature's most balanced oil. Gluten free, lactose free & sugar free. A complete source of all twenty known amino acids, including the nine essential amino acids (EAA’s) our bodies cannot produce. Hemp seed oil contains the perfect ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 at 3:1, which science has shown to support heart health and promote cardiovascular function. It also reduces cholesterol, blood pressure, and the likelihood of coronary heart disease. Omega-3 is essential to brain development, immune system function and mood regulation.