Live Sauce

by EndoCanna

EndoCanna Concentrates Solvent Live Sauce

About this product

EndoCanna's Live Sauce is a terpene-rich product, available from our connoisseur line of live resin concentrates. EC Labs extracts Live Sauce using whole fresh frozen cannabis. This 50:50 ratio of smaller THC-A diamonds (HC) to high terpene (HT) sauce is ideal for the connoisseur looking to dab flavorful and potent concentrates.

About this strain

Alien Rock Candy

Alien Rock Candy

Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle. 

About this brand

To ensure quality and consistency, all EndoCanna products are grown & extracted in our state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facility. Our wide variety of products include hemp seed oil tinctures, Chronic Relief Balm, distillate syringes & cartridges, Terp Syrup (HTFSE sauce), live resin, waxes & shatters. Home of the infamous Alien Rock C.