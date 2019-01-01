About this product
EndoCanna's Live Terp Syrup is one of the first sauces to hit Colorado's cannabis market in 2015. EC Labs' Live Terp Syrup is a high terpene full spectrum (HTFSE) sauce, with some minor THC-A crystallization.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White 99
White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.