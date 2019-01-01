About this product

CBD Bath Bombs are one of the newest ways to absorb CBD and improve your life. They work just as a normal bath bomb would. Fill up your tub to your liking with warm water, then drop one of these bad boys in. We have 5 different types of bath bombs that not only include our high-quality Full Spectrum CBD oil, but all the benefits that essential oils have. Each one having a different mixture of oils to ease your situation. When you’re in the tub with warm to hot water, it causes your pores to open, which allows for better absorption. This means that you get direct and faster relief. We only use potent Organic Local Colorado Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract when making all of our products. The extract has the full power of the plant, much like an essential oil. Just the isolate itself doesn’t provide the same amount of benefits, so we use the entire plan