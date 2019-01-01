 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. Full Spectrum 100 MG CBD Bath Bomb

Full Spectrum 100 MG CBD Bath Bomb

by Enflower

Write a review
Enflower Hemp CBD Beauty Full Spectrum 100 MG CBD Bath Bomb
Enflower Hemp CBD Beauty Full Spectrum 100 MG CBD Bath Bomb
Enflower Hemp CBD Beauty Full Spectrum 100 MG CBD Bath Bomb
Enflower Hemp CBD Beauty Full Spectrum 100 MG CBD Bath Bomb
Enflower Hemp CBD Beauty Full Spectrum 100 MG CBD Bath Bomb

$20.00MSRP

About this product

CBD Bath Bombs are one of the newest ways to absorb CBD and improve your life. They work just as a normal bath bomb would. Fill up your tub to your liking with warm water, then drop one of these bad boys in. We have 5 different types of bath bombs that not only include our high-quality Full Spectrum CBD oil, but all the benefits that essential oils have. Each one having a different mixture of oils to ease your situation. When you’re in the tub with warm to hot water, it causes your pores to open, which allows for better absorption. This means that you get direct and faster relief. We only use potent Organic Local Colorado Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract when making all of our products. The extract has the full power of the plant, much like an essential oil. Just the isolate itself doesn’t provide the same amount of benefits, so we use the entire plan

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Enflower Logo
At Enflower, you will find the best CBD beauty products catered to naturally relieve pesky pain and to keep your skin feeling flawless. We want what’s best for our ladies, and that means using the highest grade Hemp we can find. Our hemp products are locally grown and extracted right here in Colorado. We work close with both the farms and the labs to ensure the best quality.