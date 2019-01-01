About this product
It’s packed with all the necessities to keep your skin moisturized and prepped for some relaxing sleep.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Enflower
At Enflower, you will find the best CBD beauty products catered to naturally relieve pesky pain and to keep your skin feeling flawless. We want what’s best for our ladies, and that means using the highest grade Hemp we can find. Our hemp products are locally grown and extracted right here in Colorado. We work close with both the farms and the labs to ensure the best quality.