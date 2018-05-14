 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. 50MG SHOT: Sativa (Citrus)

50MG SHOT: Sativa (Citrus)

by ENJOY Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.06
ENJOY Cannabis Co. Edibles Beverages 50MG SHOT: Sativa (Citrus)
ENJOY Cannabis Co. Edibles Beverages 50MG SHOT: Sativa (Citrus)

About this product

Boost your energy & stimulate your mind with a fast acting Citrus Sativa shot! ENJOY Shots are slightly carbonated water based beverages. This water-based edible absorbs sublingually in the upper GI tract, providing you with clean, even effects and a faster activation time! 10 servings per bottle - 5mg per serving - 50 mg per bottle - Vegan - Gluten Free - Only 2 calories (per serving) - NO Artificial Colors or Flavors - Sustainably Produced & Packaged *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

6 customer reviews

Show all
5.06

write a review

browne149

I took one of these for a hike and it was perfect, nice high, easy to drink and affordable.

greshamgold

Everything about this product is a 5 star....great high, affordability, and the taste was pleasant... had a similar taste to like a 5hour energy thing.

thom33

Great euphoric feeling, will definitely buy again

About this brand

ENJOY Cannabis Co. Logo
​ ENJOY is a family owned and operated business born and raised in Oregon. At our farm, located in Coos Bay,  we take great pride in planting, growing, harvesting and extracting our own full spectrum, nug run oil. It is our mission to provide our customers with high quality, affordable cannabis products. We value sustainable practices, and supporting other Oregon local businesses. ​ As we continue to grow and create new ENJOY products, our values and commitment to Oregon stays the same.  We enjoy helping our community and we're so thankful for all your support, which has made our dream possible.  Whether you're looking to wind down or aiming to perk-up, Enjoy offers a blend of premium cannabis-infused drinks and tincturesto achieve the effects that suit your fancy. Enjoy is perfect for the diverse Oregonian cannabis community — these convenient cannabis products are small enough to fit in your pocket, tackling box, or hiking gear. No matter where your adventures take you, Enjoy can tag-along.