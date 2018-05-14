browne149
on May 14th, 2018
I took one of these for a hike and it was perfect, nice high, easy to drink and affordable.
Boost your energy & stimulate your mind with a fast acting Citrus Sativa shot! ENJOY Shots are slightly carbonated water based beverages. This water-based edible absorbs sublingually in the upper GI tract, providing you with clean, even effects and a faster activation time! 10 servings per bottle - 5mg per serving - 50 mg per bottle - Vegan - Gluten Free - Only 2 calories (per serving) - NO Artificial Colors or Flavors - Sustainably Produced & Packaged *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
on April 25th, 2018
Everything about this product is a 5 star....great high, affordability, and the taste was pleasant... had a similar taste to like a 5hour energy thing.
on March 23rd, 2018
Great euphoric feeling, will definitely buy again