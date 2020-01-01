1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Kick up your feet and relax with Indica Tincture. ENJOY Tinctures feature: Tinctures are a new addition to the ENJOY line up. Featuring Strain specific, nug run extracts - 300 servings per bottle -Pump action top: 1 pump = 1 serving - Organic cane alcohol - Food grade essential oils
