  Crockett's Dawg Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Crockett's Dawg Cartridge 1g

by Enjoy Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Crockett's Dog

Crockett's Dog

Coming from Crockett Family Farm, Crockett's Dog is a cross of Guava Dog and their secret family strain. Buds come in a dense lime green structure with a lot of trichomes that put out a loud and pungent guava, grape, and kush smell. The strain works wonders for people with anxiety issues, as it may calm you down and put you to sleep.

About this brand

Enjoy Oil
That new new in Oregon! With Pure Liquid Flower Cannabis cartridges. 100% LIVE cannabis terpenes.No artificial anything, ever.