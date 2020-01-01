 Loading…

  5. Maui Wowie Cartridge 1g
Sativa

Maui Wowie Cartridge 1g

by Enjoy Oil

About this product

About this brand

That new new in Oregon! With Pure Liquid Flower Cannabis cartridges. 100% LIVE cannabis terpenes.No artificial anything, ever.

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Maui Wowie (aka Maui Waui) is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

