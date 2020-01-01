 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Royal Kush Cartridge 1g

by ENJOY Cannabis Co.

Royal Kush Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Royal Kush by G13 Labs is a king among hybrids, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. This balanced hybrid descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.

About this brand

​ ENJOY is a family owned and operated business born and raised in Oregon. At our farm, located in Coos Bay,  we take great pride in planting, growing, harvesting and extracting our own full spectrum, nug run oil. It is our mission to provide our customers with high quality, affordable cannabis products. We value sustainable practices, and supporting other Oregon local businesses. ​ As we continue to grow and create new ENJOY products, our values and commitment to Oregon stays the same.  We enjoy helping our community and we're so thankful for all your support, which has made our dream possible.  Whether you're looking to wind down or aiming to perk-up, Enjoy offers a blend of premium cannabis-infused drinks and tincturesto achieve the effects that suit your fancy. Enjoy is perfect for the diverse Oregonian cannabis community — these convenient cannabis products are small enough to fit in your pocket, tackling box, or hiking gear. No matter where your adventures take you, Enjoy can tag-along.