Cooling CBD Balm - Eucalyptus

by Enjoyable CBD

$24.95MSRP

About this product

Enjoyable Cooling CBD Balm is the fast acting and effective balm that soothes and relieves. If you’re looking to heal your muscles and sooth your skin, nothing does it better than this amazing and efficient balm that uses the natural healing power of CBD. With sweet eucalyptus scents to add to the refreshing and sensual feel of this healing balm.

HDAWG777

Believe it or not I used this for sex and that shit felt soooo good.

texasfarmer

I give this to my girl who complains about cramps, I never hear her complain anymore so 10/10 would recommend from one pimp to another.

About this brand

Bringing thoughtfully curated products to you, with love and care.