garyray97
on March 27th, 2019
These cdb balms really work! 100% recommend
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Enjoyable Cooling CBD Balm is the fast acting and effective balm that soothes and relieves. If you’re looking to heal your muscles and sooth your skin, nothing does it better than this amazing and efficient balm that uses the natural healing power of CBD. With sweet eucalyptus scents to add to the refreshing and sensual feel of this healing balm.
on March 27th, 2019
These cdb balms really work! 100% recommend
on March 26th, 2019
Believe it or not I used this for sex and that shit felt soooo good.
on March 26th, 2019
I give this to my girl who complains about cramps, I never hear her complain anymore so 10/10 would recommend from one pimp to another.