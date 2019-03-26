 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Enjoyable CBD

Cooling CBD Balm - Lavender

$24.95MSRP

About this product

Enjoyable Cooling CBD Balm is the fast acting and effective balm that soothes and relieves. If you’re looking to heal your muscles and sooth your skin, nothing does it better than this amazing and efficient balm that uses the natural healing power of CBD. With sweet lavender scents to add to the refreshing and sensual feel of this healing balm.

5.01

HempHealer512

I use this after training and my recovery time is cut in half. This is the most relaxing stuff out there

About this brand

Bringing thoughtfully curated products to you, with love and care.