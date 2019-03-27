garyray97
on March 27th, 2019
These work great for my headaches. Forsure a great purchase 👌🏾
Enjoyable Vegan CBD Gel Tabs are your perfect daily supplement to ensure a great day. These little jelly-like-tablets allow for you to bite into them, causing a minty burst of CBD that is able to be ingested sublingually (under the tongue, the most effective way to take medicine) OR swallowed for a slow release of CBD through your blood. Made with Vegan gel capsules and Full Spectrum Imperial Oil, these gel tabs guarantee an accurate and precise dose every time! 300mg Total 10mg per Capsule 30 Capsules per Bottle
on March 26th, 2019
OOOOOOOHHHHH I love this stuff!!! I take three every morning with my other vitamins and I'm off to having a good day. I go to the gym in the morning and I'm sore by the time I get to work, but NOT ANYMORE! I don't need anything else for my tennis elbow except for these baddies right here. Plan on getting some balm next because I could always use some more CBD (and lavender lol) in my life.
on March 25th, 2019
This product is by far the most superior CBD supplement I have taken. In small dosages CBD seems to help me think better and makes me alert yet calmed throughout my day. I have even noticed just an overall improvement in basic cognitive functions. In higher dosages at night it seems to put me right to sleep. I've had trouble in the past sleeping through the night but since taking larger amounts of this CBD product I am able to actually get a full night's sleep. I like the fact too that it is 100% THC free because I just got out of jail and am on probation and can't be pissing hot for my PO. This product is the shit!