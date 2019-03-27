HDAWG777 on March 25th, 2019

This product is by far the most superior CBD supplement I have taken. In small dosages CBD seems to help me think better and makes me alert yet calmed throughout my day. I have even noticed just an overall improvement in basic cognitive functions. In higher dosages at night it seems to put me right to sleep. I've had trouble in the past sleeping through the night but since taking larger amounts of this CBD product I am able to actually get a full night's sleep. I like the fact too that it is 100% THC free because I just got out of jail and am on probation and can't be pissing hot for my PO. This product is the shit!