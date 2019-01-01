About this product

Enjoyable Vegan CBD Gel Tabs are your perfect daily supplement to ensure a great day. These little jelly-like-tablets allow for you to bite into them, causing a minty burst of CBD that is able to be ingested sublingually (under the tongue, the most effective way to take medicine) OR swallowed for a slow release of CBD through your blood. Made with Vegan gel capsules and Full Spectrum Imperial Oil, these gel tabs guarantee an accurate and precise dose every time! 750mg Total 25mg per Capsule 30 Capsules per Bottle