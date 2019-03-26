About this product

Our most popular product, Enjoyable CBD Tinctures are made with Full Spectrum Imperial CBD Oil and MCT in strengths of 300mg, 1000mg and 3000mg. Affordable, legal and easy to use, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually or in any of your favorite drinks. Grown and extracted from the USA, our quality CBD is fully compliant under the Hemp Farming Act of 2018. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states and internationally. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. We utilize a whole plant extraction that allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. Each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. All CBD Tinctures, regardless of strength, are 1 fluid oz and contains 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size. Here is the breakdown by the strength of the amount of CBD per serving, 1 dropper full: 300mg contains 10mg of CBD per serving for $34.95 1000mg contains 33mg of CBD per serving for $84.95 3000mg contains 100mg of CBD per serving for $154.95 Orders placed Monday - Friday will be shipped within 1-2 business days. 0% THC | MADE IN USA | TASTELESS | ODORLESS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED | NON-GMO Ingredients: MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Imperial Oil™️ CBD Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Servings per Container: 30 Serving Size: 1ml