Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
Handmade from scratch, the Blackout Brownie is the pinnacle of the Enjoyable Edible Brand. Each package contains 10 triple chocolate brownies with coconut cream baked into our favorite edible. Each one of our brownie bites contains 10MG of high-quality cannabis oil. So stack these brownies and get ready to blackout!
