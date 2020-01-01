 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Brownies
  5. Blackout Brownies 100mg 10-pack

Blackout Brownies 100mg 10-pack

by Enjoyable Edibles

Write a review
Enjoyable Edibles Edibles Brownies Blackout Brownies 100mg 10-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Handmade from scratch, the Blackout Brownie is the pinnacle of the Enjoyable Edible Brand. Each package contains 10 triple chocolate brownies with coconut cream baked into our favorite edible. Each one of our brownie bites contains 10MG of high-quality cannabis oil. So stack these brownies and get ready to blackout!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Enjoyable Edibles Logo
For the joy of cannabis.