Enjoyable Edibles now offers a Chocolate Chip Cookie with 350 mg of THC. The canna-wizards at Enjoyable Edibles specialize in crafting decadent treats that taste as delicious as they look — without the overpowering taste of THC. This isn't your average chocolate chip cookie. This thing is the world's 8th wonder, truth be told. It's beautiful to the eyes, delectable to the palate, and revelatory to the mind. This singular cookie is the be-all, end-all of chocolate chip cookies.