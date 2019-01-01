About this product

Enjoyable Edibles now offers its Enjoyable 1:0 CBD Tincture with 300 mg of CBD goodness. For those looking for pure pain relief without any psychoactivity alongside the convenience of a tincture, this Enjoyable Edibles product should be your go-to. With through-the-roof potency, this ambrosia will silence stress and anxiety while disappearing pain and discomfort, all sans a trip through the stratosphere. Drop some into your morning tea or your afternoon coffee, or even below your tongue, and you'll be off to the races.