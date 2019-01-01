About this product

Enjoyable Edibles now proudly offers its Enjoyable 1:1 CBD to THC Tincture with 600 mg of droppable liquid. This tincture is perfect for convenient pain and stress elimination. Enjoyables’s tinctures are made with our high quality extract mixed with MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil. MCT oil is a form of coconut oil which is healthy, easy to digest and blends evenly for consistent and accurate dosing. Enjoyables 1:1 Tincture includes an even ratio between CBD and THC to fully employ the entourage effect. That is, its high is stronger, and so too is its pain relief. For those looking to escape their pain into a land of euphoria and good vibes, this Enjoyable Edibles tincture is the perfect option.