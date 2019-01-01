About this product

Enjoyable Edibles now proudly offers its Enjoyable 20:1 CBD to THC Tincture with 600 mg of droppable liquid. This tincture is perfect for convenient pain and stress elimination. Enjoyables’s tinctures are made with our high quality extract mixed with MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil. MCT oil is a form of coconut oil which is healthy, easy to digest and blends evenly for consistent and accurate dosing. Enjoyables 20:1 Tincture includes a wide ratio between CBD and THC to fully employ the medical effects with little to no high. For those looking to escape their pain into a land of euphoria and good vibes, this Enjoyable tincture is the perfect option.