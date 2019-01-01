 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Enjoyable 20:1 CBD/THC Tincture

by Enjoyable Edibles

Enjoyable Edibles Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Enjoyable 20:1 CBD/THC Tincture

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Enjoyable Edibles now proudly offers its Enjoyable 20:1 CBD to THC Tincture with 600 mg of droppable liquid. This tincture is perfect for convenient pain and stress elimination. Enjoyables’s tinctures are made with our high quality extract mixed with MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil. MCT oil is a form of coconut oil which is healthy, easy to digest and blends evenly for consistent and accurate dosing. Enjoyables 20:1 Tincture includes a wide ratio between CBD and THC to fully employ the medical effects with little to no high. For those looking to escape their pain into a land of euphoria and good vibes, this Enjoyable tincture is the perfect option.

About this brand

Enjoyable Edibles Logo
For the joy of cannabis.