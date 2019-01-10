Sagejessica on January 10th, 2019

I have chronic pain and was in a flare and ordered this. Not only did it not touch my pain I did not experience any euphoria. This stuff is not regulated by the FDA and I’m starting to wonder if this is just snake oil. This is the second tincture I’ve tried that has had no affect on me. Not only did I continue to suffer in pain but my mood was not lifted at all. I also continued to take full droppers full for the next several days and felt no affects what so ever. I would not have any tolerance because I do not take marijuana products very regularly so that is not why. I might as well have flushed forty dollars down the drain. Very disappointed. Feel like I’ve been scammed.