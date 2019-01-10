 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Enjoyable 4:1 CBD/THC Tincture

by Enjoyable Edibles

Enjoyable Edibles now proudly offers its Enjoyable 4:1 CBD to THC Tincture with 600 mg of droppable liquid. This tincture is perfect for convenient pain and stress elimination. Enjoyables’s tinctures are made with our high quality extract mixed with MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil. MCT oil is a form of coconut oil which is healthy, easy to digest and blends evenly for consistent and accurate dosing. Enjoyables 4:1 Tincture includes an offset ratio between CBD and THC to encourage more medicianal effects and a little less high. For those looking to escape their pain into a land of euphoria and good vibes, this Enjoyable Edibles tincture is the perfect option.

Sagejessica

I have chronic pain and was in a flare and ordered this. Not only did it not touch my pain I did not experience any euphoria. This stuff is not regulated by the FDA and I’m starting to wonder if this is just snake oil. This is the second tincture I’ve tried that has had no affect on me. Not only did I continue to suffer in pain but my mood was not lifted at all. I also continued to take full droppers full for the next several days and felt no affects what so ever. I would not have any tolerance because I do not take marijuana products very regularly so that is not why. I might as well have flushed forty dollars down the drain. Very disappointed. Feel like I’ve been scammed.

