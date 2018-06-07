 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Enjoyable Edibles

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Enjoyable Blueberry Kush is an indica dominant hybrid strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping patients forget their pain and relax. Our Enjoyable Blueberry Kush has a very berry aroma with hints of earthy herbalness

6 customer reviews

kapitalj

The smell and the taste is amazing. THANK YOU ENJOYABLE... I NEED MORE!!!!

texasfarmer

Absolutely incredible, the berry smell is unmatched

Vgreen1

Super dank indica. Got me on couch lock. Baaammmmmbbb!!!!

About this brand

For the joy of cannabis.