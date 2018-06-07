kapitalj
on June 7th, 2018
The smell and the taste is amazing. THANK YOU ENJOYABLE... I NEED MORE!!!!
Enjoyable Blueberry Kush is an indica dominant hybrid strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping patients forget their pain and relax. Our Enjoyable Blueberry Kush has a very berry aroma with hints of earthy herbalness
on June 6th, 2018
Absolutely incredible, the berry smell is unmatched
on June 6th, 2018
Super dank indica. Got me on couch lock. Baaammmmmbbb!!!!