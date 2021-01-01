 Loading…

Indica

Enjoyable "Blueberry" Rosin Infused Cartridge (1 Gram)

by Enjoyable

Enjoyable "Blueberry" Rosin Infused Cartridge (1 Gram)

Enjoyable never uses any harmful solvents and our oil is purified using an innovative cold refining process. This allows for exceptionally potent CO2 oil that is crystal clear, glows a beautiful amber color, and drips like honey. Unlike some other companies, Enjoyable never uses any additives or "cut" the oil with anything.

For the joy of cannabis. Enjoyable provides specialized treats that taste as amazing as they look. Each member of the Enjoyable team believes in the natural healing powers of medical cannabis. It is their passion to supply delicious treats that increase the quality of life. Enjoyable takes pride in their handcrafted confections, their creations conceal their power with phenomenal flavor. The process that Enjoyable's bakers have been infusing cannabis into treats since 2010. All products are produced in small batches to ensure absolute quality control. Each contains solvent-free, high-quality cannabis oil and guaranteed even and precise dosage. Finally, the products are lab tested then sent to cannabis dispensaries throughout California. Products Enjoyable offers premium cannabis-infused edibles, but are best known for their yummy, Blackout Brownies — each bag offers 100 mg of THC. Enjoyable set the bar for pot brownies, with culinary feats like the Blackout, Peanut Butter, and Space Brownie. Each is precisely dosed and remarkably delicious.

Blueberry

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

