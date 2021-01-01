Enjoyable "Chocolate Krispy Treats" 100mg (Single)
by EnjoyableWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Enjoyable offers its Chocolate Krispy Treats infused with 100 mg of top-shelf, Solventless cannabis oil. Somehow, the canna-sorcerors at Enjoyable have managed to capture a rainbow and distill its euphoric essence into this Chocolate Krispy Treat. With 100 mg of THC, this piece of deliciousness incarnate will lift you above the mundane, above your anxiety and your pain, while taking your palate on an unforgettable magic carpet ride.
About this brand
Enjoyable
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.